Close Thanks for signing up! Watch for us in your inbox.

BELMONT COUNTY, Ohio (WTRF) — As you settle down to watch the Macy’s Thanksgiving Day Parade, three Ohio Valley residents will be especially worth watching.

They are members of the Union Local High School Band. These students, two juniors and a senior, are talented, dedicated musicians.

They were accepted from a nationwide pool of applicants, and they’ve been practicing to learn and memorize their parts in the Macy’s Great American Band.

If you feel as if you’ve heard this story before, you’re right.

Union Local’s band has had students accepted to march in the Macy’s Parade for nine years.

“It started about nine years ago,” said Carson Phillips, tenor sax player. “There was a girl who played the flute who went. And we’ve just continued that tradition every year. The most members we’ve ever had going was five. And we had a couple of years when just one person has gone. This year, we’re continuing the tradition with three people going.”

“Last year, I was very prepared and ready to go to Macy’s, but about three days beforehand, I tested positive for COVID,” recalled Jessica McCormick, clarinet player. “So I actually did not get to participate my first year getting accepted.”

“I practiced for a few months and submitted my audition and got accepted the next day,” said Brody Roman, alto sax player. “This year we have two songs we are practicing for both the show in Herald Square and the parade march.”

For Herald Square, he said it’s a medley of Christmas songs; for the parade, they’re playing Joy To The World.

The three members of the Marching Jets are excited to continue the tradition.