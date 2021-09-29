WASHINGTON, D.C. (WDTN) – The U.S. Department of Health and Human Services has awarded over $30 million in Capital Improvement Awards to 50 community health care centers across Ohio.

U.S. Senator Sherrod Brown reported that these funds will support renovation and other improvements to health care centers, enabling them to provide better medical care.

“The most important thing we can do to defeat this pandemic, get our economy moving again, and get people back to work, school and their lives, is to get everyone vaccinated as soon as possible,” Brown said. “Thanks to the American Rescue Plan, this funding will allow health care centers across Ohio to expand their critical health care infrastructure and provide the necessary services to the communities they serve.”

This funding was made possible through the American Rescue Plan, which Brown helped write and pass.

In the American Rescue Plan provides over $6 billion for community health centers nationwide, including more than $160 million for community health centers across Ohio to support COVID-19 vaccination and services for vulnerable populations, particularly in Black and brown communities, the release said.

The Health Resources and Services Administration (HRSA) began awarding these funds this month and has invited more of Ohio’s community health centers to participate in its COVID-19 vaccine program.

To see the full list of health care centers receiving funding in Ohio, click here.