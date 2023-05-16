COLUMBUS, Ohio (WCMH) – A wanted fugitive from Cincinnati in a firearms trafficking conspiracy remains on the run and could currently be in the Columbus area.

The Bureau of Alcohol, Tobacco, Firearms and Explosives, Columbus Field Division has issued a $2,500 reward for any information leading to the arrest of Roderico Allen, one of 10 suspects implicated in a conspiracy to buy firearms online with stolen credit card information and to have them shipped to Cincinnati-area federal firearms licensees.

Allen, 26, of Cincinnati, is charged in two related indictments, according to the U.S. Attorney’s Office’s Southern District. Four individuals, including Allen and Columbus native Jaidah Jones, are charged with conspiring to make false statements about the identity of the true buyer of the firearms during the purchasing process from a federal firearms licensee. They allegedly had 14 firearms shipped to the Southern District of Ohio and obtained nine of them.

Name Age City of Residence *Roderico Allen 26 Cincinnati Tyler Sneed 25 Cincinnati Kazyra Robertson 24 Cincinnati Jaidah Jones 22 Columbus *-Fugitive

Jones is one of five suspects also accused of fraudulently obtaining a total of five Small Business Administration Paycheck Protection Program (PPP) loans during the COVID-19 pandemic.

The other six individuals, five from Cincinnati and one from Atlanta, Ga., are alleged to have made false statements during the purchase of a firearm. They attempted to have 60 firearms shipped and succeeded in obtaining 38 of them, according to the U.S. Attorney’s Office for the Southern District of Ohio. Four of those six defendants are also charged with PPP fraud, which amounted to approximately $121,000 in losses.

Name Age City of Residence Zephaniah Jones 20 Cincinnati Nehemiah Jones 23 Atlanta, GA Jerin Johnson, Sr. 35 Cincinnati Cedric Conyers 34 Cincinnati Aneesah Williams 27 Cincinnati Mykia Melton 25 Cincinnati

Allen remains a fugitive and reportedly has been spotted in the Columbus area where he is known to have ties, the ATF said. Authorities are also searching for Cincinnati native Chad Bauer for his role in the conspiracy. The agency warned both fugitives are considered armed and dangerous.

The ATF asked anyone with information about the two suspects to call 513-684-3354, 1-888-ATF-TIPS or visit ATFTips@atf.gov to submit a tip.