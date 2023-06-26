COLUMBUS, Ohio (WCMH) – The Orange Hearts for Makenzi Foundation hosted its second annual scholarship award dinner Sunday, supporting young minority entrepreneurs in their endeavors.

Thirteen scholarships were handed out at the dinner, honoring businesses ranging from nail technicians to real estate to baking companies.

Sunday was a chance to celebrate these young business owners between the ages of 15 to 22 and help them on their path to success.

The organization was started in remembrance of Makenzi Ridley, who was shot and killed at the Far East Recreation Center on Lattimer Drive on June 24, 2021, just three weeks after her high school graduation.

Makenzi herself was an entrepreneur in the beauty and cosmetic industry.

To be eligible for the scholarship, honorees needed to be minority business owners with a commitment to serving diverse populations.

Kendell Robinson, owner of Kendell’s Cakes LLC, said applying for the scholarship was important to her.

“It was important because Makenzi was one of my closest friends and she played a part in kind of elevating my business, kind of pushing me to do things that were outside of my comfort zone as well as putting me into pop-up shops that benefitted my business as well,” Robinson said.

She added that her baking business is, in part, in remembrance of Makenzi.

Over the next year, recipients will receive coaching and mentoring to help take their businesses to the next level.

Makenzi Ridley’s death is still being investigated and there have been no arrests made in the case.