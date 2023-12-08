DAYTON, Ohio (WDTN) — The Ohio Department of Children and Youth has announced a new $15 million grant program to expand child care programs in Ohio.

DCY Director Kara Wente introduced the Infant and Toddler Infrastructure Grant Program on Dec. 8. The program will provide grant money to licensed centers in order to expand and create more access to early childhood education for families.

“Experts say that 80% of a child’s brain develops by the time they are three years, making early learning critically important,” said Wente. “By helping child care providers expand their capacity, we are also opening up more opportunities for our youngest learners in areas where there is a high need.”

Child care programs have struggled in recent years to maintain an adequate workforce, with many centers being forced to limit capacity.

These grants will support early learning programs by offsetting the higher costs of lower staff-to-child ratios for infants and toddlers and the additional space, equipment and supplies needed to serve this age group.

With these grants, child care centers can hire more employees, reopen classrooms and expand programs to include higher capacity. This funding can also provide for technical assistance, facilities improvement and classroom supplies.

In order to qualify, licensed child care providers must meet specific requirements:

Have an active provider agreement to offer or deliver publicly funded child care

Operate in an Ohio Equity Initiative community within Butler, Cuyahoga, Franklin, Hamilton, Lorain, Lucas, Mahoning, Montgomery, Stark or Summit counties

Serve or intend to serve infants and toddlers during the life of the grant without displacing children from other age groups

Find more information about the grant program here.