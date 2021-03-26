Ohio grandfather accused of running over, killing toddler released from jail on bond

He's charged with aggravated vehicular homicide and driving under the influence

WARREN, Ohio (WKBN) – The grandfather accused of running over and killing his 17-month-old granddaughter has been released from jail on bond.

Calvin Barger, Jr. waived his right to a preliminary hearing Thursday on charges of aggravated vehicular homicide and driving under the influence.

The incident happened Sunday night at a home off of Milligan East Road in Vernon Township. Investigators say Barger told them he didn’t see the child run in front of the truck.

His case is now headed to the Trumbull County grand jury.