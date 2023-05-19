DAYTON, Ohio (WDTN) – Ohio Governor Mike DeWine has released a statement after the death of the NFL Hall of Famer, activist, and Cleveland Browns running back Jim Brown.

Fran and I are saddened to learn of the death of legendary NFL running back Jim Brown. As a young boy, I would watch Jim play for the Cleveland Browns on TV every Sunday, and few could keep him out of the end zone. Adding to his reputation as one of the greatest players in NFL history was his notable humanitarian efforts, including advocating for civil rights, working with disadvantaged urban youth, and helping those in prison to reform and rehabilitate. Fran and I extend our sincerest condolences to Jim Brown’s family at this time.

Ohio Governor Mike DeWine