COLUMBUS, Ohio (WCMH) — Ohio Governor Mike DeWine will speak at 5:35 p.m. regarding Friday’s decision by the U.S. Supreme Court to overrule Roe v. Wade, effectively eliminating the constitutional right to abortion.

The decision reached in Dobbs v. Jackson Women’s Health Organization overturns two cases that set the standard for abortion access in the country for nearly 50 years: the 1973 ruling Roe v. Wade and the 1992 ruling Planned Parenthood v. Casey. The former determined a constitutional right to abortion, and the latter deemed illegal any restrictions on abortion that constituted an “undue burden” on a patient seeking an abortion prior to a fetus’ viability.

With a Republican supermajority in the Ohio General Assembly and a Republican governor in Mike DeWine, Ohio has an abortion-related “heartbeat” bill whose enforcement was stalled because of Roe and several bills implementing a total ban on abortion pending before lawmakers. Any or all of them could define the future of abortion access in the state.