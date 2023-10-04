DAYTON, Ohio (WDTN) — Flags will be lowered in remembrance of U.S. Sen. Dianne Feinstein on Thursday.

Gov. Mike DeWine has ordered all U.S. and Ohio flags to be lowered on Oct. 5 to honor and remember the late senator. The order will be in effect from sunrise to sunset on Thursday.

Feinstein died Sept. 29 at the age of 90 after serving in the Senate for three decades. She was the longest-serving woman senator in American history.

This order is in accordance with orders issued by President Biden to lower flags across the country in remembrance.