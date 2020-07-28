Ohio GOP lawmakers to meet to determine Householder’s fate

Ohio

by:

Posted: / Updated:

FILE – In this Monday, July 18, 2016, file photo, former Speaker of the Ohio House Larry Householder speaks during the opening day of the Republican National Convention in Cleveland. Householder, the Ohio House speaker now accused in a $60 million federal bribery probe, plays the long game when it comes to politics. (AP Photo/Mark J. Terrill, File)

COLUMBUS, Ohio (AP) — Republican state representatives in Ohio plan to meet Tuesday for the first time since their chamber’s leader was arrested in connection with a $60 million federal bribery probe to figure out next steps, including how to replace disgraced speaker Larry Householder.

The meeting follows the release of a federal affidavit Wednesday identifying Householder and four associates as part of an alleged pay-to-play scheme involving millions of dollars of corporate money secretly funneled to them for personal and political use in exchange for passing legislation to bail out two FirstEnergy nuclear plants.

House Republicans plan to discuss whether Householder should be removed, what the mechanics are for his removal, and any legal consequences they may face. 

Grab the FREE WDTN News App from the Apple Store or Google play. Stay up to date with all the local news, weather and sports as well as live newscasts and events as they happen.

news-app-download-apple news-app-download-google-play

Follow Us on Facebook, Twitter and Instagram for all the latest news, weather and sports.

Copyright 2020 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Latest Video on WDTN.com

Don't Miss

Interactive Radar

More As Seen on 2 NEWS