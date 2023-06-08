COLUMBUS, Ohio (WJW) – Ohio residents will have the chance to fish for free on June 17-18, according to the Ohio Department of Natural Resources Division of Wildlife.

This annual event is an opportunity for beginners and experienced anglers to fish at any of Ohio’s public waters, including Lake Erie and the Ohio River, without the need for a license.

Anglers under 16 can fish for free year-round.

The event aims to expand access to and participation in this popular summer activity.

“Fishing is a pastime that’s meant to be shared with friends and family,” Ohio Governor Mike DeWine said. “We encourage everyone to come out and experience the abundant fishing opportunities Ohio has to offer.”



All other fishing regulations, size requirements, and bag limits still apply.

Ohio’s lakes, reservoirs, and streams offer exceptional fishing opportunities, and the Division of Wildlife works to improve spawning habitat, construct fish attractors and structures, and implement fishing regulations.