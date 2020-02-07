Ohio flu hospitalizations at highest number of the season

According to the CDC, more than 2.5 million flu illnesses have been reported and flu activity continues to increase.

COLUMBUS, Ohio (WDTN) – The number of hospitalizations last week due to the flu were the highest they have been all season, the Ohio Department of Health announced Friday.

ODH says that between Jan. 26 and Feb. 1, a total of 832 people were newly hospitalized throughout Ohio. That was an increase of 36 percent over the previous week of flu reporting.

“The current flu hospitalization numbers are deeply concerning,” ODH Director Amy Acton, MD, MPH, said. “While we must remain vigilant about the serious risk posed by the 2019 novel coronavirus, Ohio’s primary infectious disease threat of the moment is flu.”

This week saw the second pediatric death of the season from the flu when an 11-year-old girl from Lake County died. Earlier in the season, a 16-year-old girl from Cuyahoga County died. Adult flue deaths are not reported to ODH.

In the 2019-2020 flu season, Ohio has reported 4,465 hospitalizations related to the flu. Ohio has no confirmed cases of the coronavirus.

Most at risk of the flu being severe are the very young and elderly, those with compromised or weakened immune systems, those with chronic health conditions, and pregnant women. Symptoms of the flu include fever, cough, sore throat, runny nose, body aches, headache, and tiredness.

“The best way to prevent getting the flu and passing it on to loved ones is to get a flu shot,” Dr. Acton said. “It’s not too late.”