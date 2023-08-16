DAYTON, Ohio (WDTN) — Thousands of Ohio police, fire and EMS workers are getting a combined $35 million in retention bonuses.

Ohio Governor Mike DeWine has announced thousands of first responders across Ohio will receive incentives from the state in recognition of their dedication and ongoing commitment to public service.

“In Ohio, we value our first responders and know that the work they do is essential,” Governor DeWine said. “Our goal through this program is to ensure that our firefighters, EMTs, and law enforcement officers have the support and resources they need for their personal well-being and in their professional lives.”

The Fraternal Order of Police said it feels good to see this, and they hope it sparks change.

“There’s a lot better professions out there that don’t take a toll on you physically and mentally,” Gary Wolske, Ohio FOP president, said. “When you finally start to get recognized by the governor and local communities, and the media finally does some stories that say cops are out there doing good things, firemen are out there doing good things, I think that helps and that might help us get people back into the profession.”

Governor DeWine has also placed more focus on the wellness of first responders through the creation of the Ohio Office of First Responder Wellness within the Ohio Department of Public Safety.