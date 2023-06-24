DAYTON, Ohio (WDTN) — A firetruck responding at a crash scene was hit on I-70 in Ohio.

A social media post by the Licking Township Fire Company says first responders from Licking Twp. Fire Company Rescue 601 and Medic 601 were called to the eastbound lanes of I-70 at the 137 mile marker Saturday around 1:30 a.m. Crews were responding to a reported crash on the highway.

The occupants inside of the vehicle were not injured, so Medic 601 cleared the scene. To protect law enforcement from the traffic on the interstate, Rescue 601 stayed at the scene of the crash.

Just a short time later around 2:10 a.m., a second crash involving Rescue 601 occurred.

National Trail Fire Department responded to assist Licking Twp. after it was hit, another social media post shows. National Trail says Rescue 601 was reportedly hit at “high speeds causing irreparable damage.”

(National Trail Fire Department)

(Licking Township Fire Company)

(Licking Township Fire Company)

(National Trail Fire Department)

(National Trail Fire Department)

Firefighters, law enforcement responders or the vehicle occupants were not reported as injured.

“We all want to return home to our families,” Licking Twp.’s post says.

It is law in every state for drivers out on the road to move over and slow down when passing any vehicle on the roadway with flashing lights.