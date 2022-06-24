**For related video, watch above

(WJW) – Ohio Attorney General Dave Yost says his office filed a motion in federal court to dissolve the injunction against Ohio’s Heartbeat Law, following the Supreme Court decision to overturn Roe v. Wade.

The Ohio Heartbeat Bill was signed into law in April 2019. A federal judge blocked the implementation of the bill 3 months later.

Yost says the ruling was based on the “now overruled precedents of Roe and Casey.” The Heartbeat Bill would prohibit abortions after the first detectable fetal heartbeat, which can happen as early as six weeks into pregnancy.

The Supreme Court ended constitutional protections for abortion in a ruling Friday. The ruling came more than a month after the leak of a draft opinion by Justice Samuel Alito.