Ohio extends P-EBT food assistance until end of 2020-21 school year

COLUMBUS, Ohio (WDTN) — The Ohio Department of Job and Family Services (ODJFS) received approval to provide additional food benefits for Ohio children through the end the 2020-21 school year.

The Pandemic Electronic Benefit Transfer (P-EBT) payments help children who normally receive free or reduced-price meals through the National School Lunch Program but were hybrid or remote during the school year.

“Because accessing nutritious food is critical during the pandemic, we are thrilled to help Ohio families alleviate a major source of stress during these unprecedented times,” said ODJFS Director Kimberly Henderson.

ODJFS said the first round of P-EBT funding was distributed last spring and reached roughly 870,000 children, totaling around $260 million. The second round in the fall was smaller, with 510,000 children reached at roughly $59 million.