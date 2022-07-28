COLUMBUS, Ohio (WDTN) — On July 27, Governor Mike DeWine signed an executive order expanding eligibility for electric and natural gas assistance for Ohioans.

Executive Order 2022-12D will allow the Ohio Department of Development to work with the Public Utilities Commission of Ohio (PUCO) to increase the income threshold for Ohio’s Percentage of Income Payment Plan (PIPP). With this executive order, the threshold will change from the current 150 percent of the federal level to 175 percent.

(Photo/Office of Mike DeWine, Governor of Ohio)

“With the rising costs of commodities, Ohioans are finding it harder to pay their utility bills,” said Governor DeWine. “By expanding eligibility for utility assistance programs, more Ohioans will get the help they need to pay their bills and keep their homes cool in the summer and warm in the winter.”

The Ohio Department of Development will have jurisdiction over PIPP for electric services, and PUCO will have jurisdiction over PIPP rules for natural gas services, according to DeWine.

For an overview of available energy assistance programs, click here. To apply for energy assistance, click here.