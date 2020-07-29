Ohio Education Association calls for full remote learning in counties with higher virus infection rates

COLUMBUS, Ohio (WDTN) – The Ohio Education Association (OEA) is urging the state to take stronger measures to keep students and educators safe as the pandemic continues. They are suggesting requirements be put in place for schools to follow all CDC safety guidelines in counties where infection rates are lower, and mandates for remote instruction where infection rates are higher.

“OEA stands with its members, parents, and community partners in recognizing the critical role schools play in academic and non-academic success of our students,” the OEA Board of Directors, which consists of more than 50 educators, education support professionals and higher education faculty statewide, said in a unanimously adopted Position Statement on Safe and Equitable Reopening Plans for Schools and Campus Buildings. “Given the dangers posed by the spread of COVID-19, however, OEA believes that reopening for in-person instruction prematurely poses unacceptable risks to the lives and health of students, adults who work in schools, and the people they care for.”

Under Ohio’s Public Health Advisory system, OEA believes that any school or campus building in a county designated as a Level 3 (red) or Level 4 (purple) should remain closed to in-person instruction. They say until a vaccine or cure for COVID-19 is widely available, schools in all counties, including those at a Level 1 (yellow) or Level 2 (orange) should be allowed to open for in-person instruction only in all CDC requirements can be fully met.

OEA also calls for “adequate funding” for technology devices and high-speed internet access to ensure students have reliable, quality access to remote learning platforms regardless of where they live.

“No education employee in any setting should be forced to choose between their livelihood and their health or safety,” the OEA Board of Directors said. “OEA will continue to organize and engage members to effectively advocate for healthy and safe learning and working conditions, essential legal protections for members, and equitable learning opportunities for all students.”

You can read the OEA Board of Directors’ Position Statement below:

Tuesday, Governor Mike DeWine said he will only shut down schools if the pandemic calls for it, but said “If I see kids in danger in this state, we will take action.”