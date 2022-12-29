Close Thanks for signing up! Watch for us in your inbox.

DAYTON, Ohio (WDTN) — Law enforcement task forces organized under the Ohio Organized Crime Investigations Commission (OOCIC) confiscated more than $64 million in illegal drugs in 2022, according to a release from Attorney General Dave Yost.

In addition to narcotics, task forces also seized 437 firearms and $7.7 million in currency.

Here is a breakdown of the drugs confiscated in 2022:

Heroin – 15.37 lbs.

Prescription pills – 40,774 pills

Cocaine – 305.89 lbs.

Marijuana – 3,336.77 lbs.

Crack cocaine – 1.58 lbs.

Methamphetamine – 511.89 lbs.

Khat – 221.03 lbs.

Fentanyl – 237.74 lbs.

“Every ounce of fentanyl taken off the street can prevent an overdose, just like every illegal gun seized has the potential to save a life,” Attorney General Yost said.

“The work of our task forces is often covert, but the results do not go unnoticed.”

More information about the Ohio Organized Crime Investigations Commission can be found here.