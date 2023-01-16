BRUNSWICK HILLS TOWNSHIP, Ohio (WJW) — A 59-year-old Brunswick woman was arrested on her 10th OVI charge after allegedly striking a police cruiser Saturday evening.

The crash happened just before 9:30 p.m. Saturday along Terrington Drive near Kenton Lane, according to a Sunday morning news release from the Ohio State Highway Patrol.

Cathy Pfeiler, 59, was reportedly driving a 2015 Mercedes-Benz when she rear-ended a stopped Brunswick Hills Township police cruiser. The officer was not injured.

Officers found Pfeiler was impaired and arrested her for operating a vehicle under the influence. It was her 10th OVI arrest since 1988, according to the patrol. She was previously arrested and convicted of OVI in 2017, 2012, 2006, twice in 1998, 1996, 1994, 1991 and 1988.

A second OVI conviction within 10 years of another makes the charge a first-degree misdemeanor, according to state statute. The charge is upgraded to a fourth-degree felony if the driver has five or more OVI convictions within 20 years or three or more within 10 years.

The crash remains under investigation.