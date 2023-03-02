COLUMBUS, Ohio (WCMH) – A drive-by shooting victim was arrested after it was discovered he had several warrants out for his arrest.

Dominique Hales. who was out on parole after serving over 10 years in prison for voluntary manslaughter and weapons charges, was struck by gunfire during a drive-by shooting Tuesday morning in the Blacklick Estates neighborhood, near two schools part of the Groveport Madison district.

When Franklin County deputies arrived on the 5400 block of Newport Road, they interviewed Hale, who was grazed by one of the bullets on his right side. Deputies said that Hale admitted he had warrants out for his arrest but that he did not know what they were for. He also initially provided a false social security number.

When deputies received Hales’ information, they discovered he had parole violations from his previous sentence. In December 2022, he had a warrant issued over violent offender database duties and another from May 2022 for two counts of felonious assault. Hales was taken into custody.

Detectives also located a gun at the Newport Road residence. The gun was traced as stolen and a woman who lived at the home said she bought it from someone else for $300 in 2021.

Hales, who pleaded guilty to lesser charges in 2012 stemming from a murder and felonious assault indictment, was arraigned Wednesday on the parole violation charges. He is being held in the Franklin County Jail on a $100,000 bond for the assault charges and $1,000 for his database duties charge and has a preliminary hearing scheduled for March 10.

Madison Township police, along with Franklin County sheriff’s deputies, are still trying to locate a suspect or suspects who fired shots at Hales’ home. Witness statements and videos show the shots came from a blue or gray small SUV.

Dominique Hales (Courtesy/Franklin County Sheriff’s Office)

Franklin County Sheriff deputies and Madison Township police investigate a shooting in the Blacklick Estates neighborhood. (NBC4/Matthew Herchik)

Franklin County Sheriff deputies and Madison Township police investigate a shooting in the Blacklick Estates neighborhood. (NBC4/Matthew Herchik)

Franklin County Sheriff deputies and Madison Township police investigate a shooting in the Blacklick Estates neighborhood. (NBC4/Matthew Herchik)

Franklin County Sheriff deputies and Madison Township police investigate a shooting in the Blacklick Estates neighborhood. (NBC4/Matthew Herchik)

Franklin County Sheriff deputies and Madison Township police investigate a shooting in the Blacklick Estates neighborhood. (NBC4/El Richards)

A witness told NBC4 that it was the second time the blue rental home on Newport Road had been targeted. Another witness said her husband told authorities that he had to duck from gunshots as he was leaving for work.

A spokesperson for Groveport Madison schools said that initially all 11 buildings in the district were placed on a “secured perimeter” and that later it was limited to Asbury Elementary, Dunloe Elementary, Sedalia Elementary and Groveport Madison Middle School North. All alerts were lifted within an hour of the incident.