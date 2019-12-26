Ohio DNR offering free guided hikes on New Year’s Day

COLUMBUS (WDTN) – The Ohio Department of Natural Resources announced Thursday that it will be offering free guided tours at state parks on New Year’s Day.

The hikes, which are family-friendly and for both beginning and experienced hikers, range from 1-3 miles . Hikers are urged to dress in layers and wear sturdy footwear.

States parks offering the free hikes are:

Caesar Creek State Park – Meet at the nature center at 1 p.m. for a 1-mile hike. Visitors are invited to stay for an additional 3-mile hike to the park’s swinging bridge and Horseshoe Falls. For more information, call (513) 897-3055.

Hueston Woods State Park – Meet at the nature center at 11 a.m. for a hike that will showcase the flora and fauna of Hueston Woods. Participants will need a vehicle to drive to the trailhead. For more information, call (513) 523-6347.

Maumee Bay State Park – Meet at the nature center at 10 a.m. for a 90-minute hike along the park’s boardwalk. After, warm up inside the nature center at the wildlife viewing windows. No pets please. For more information, call (419) 836-7758.

Portage Lakes State Park – Meet at 2 p.m. at the first parking lot on the right, as you enter the park. This 3-mile moderate hike will follow the Shoreline and Pheasant Run trails. For more information, call (330) 628-4720.

Shawnee State Park – Meet in the lodge lobby at 1 p.m. for an easy 1-mile hike through the park’s oak-hickory woodland. After the hike, warm up by the lodge’s fireplace with hot chocolate and cookies. For more information, call (740) 858-6652.

Wingfoot Lake State Park – Meet at the marina parking lot at 11 a.m. for an easy 1-mile hike along the Wildlife trail. For more information, call (330) 628-4720.

