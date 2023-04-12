COLUMBUS, Ohio (WCMH) — A Columbus distillery is celebrating its bourbon with a bang this month — and they want alcohol aficionados to join them.

Watershed Distillery will host its first-ever BourbonFest on April 22 as it introduces its newest spirit, Watershed Distillery Uncut Unfiltered Bourbon. With fresh food, live music, guided bourbon tours, and a lesson on Watershed’s distillation process, BourbonFest is bringing the distillery back to its bourbon-based roots.

“Bourbon is best enjoyed with family and friends, and BourbonFest provides a new way to come together, have fun and sip some delicious bourbons,” Greg Lehman, CEO and founder of Watershed Distillery, said in a news release. “What started as a very patient journey with bourbon in 2010, has evolved into a real passion for Watershed. We are incredibly proud of the bourbons we produce today and how we have refined our craft over the years.”

Watershed Distillery Uncut Unfiltered Bourbon, to be exclusively released at BourbonFest. (Courtesy Photo/Watershed Distillery)

Watershed’s barrels for aging bourbon. (Courtesy Photo/Watershed Distillery)

(Courtesy Photo/Watershed Distillery)

Lehman invites bourbon lovers to descend on the distillery and enjoy the corn-based, barrel-aged liquor. Attendees can enjoy customized bourbon flights and racks of whiskey-glazed ribs while listening to the sounds of Columbus native and indie artist Angela Perley and Ohio folk band Year of the Buffalo. They’ll also have the opportunity to try — and buy — Watershed’s newest offering, an unfiltered bourbon aged four years in char-five barrels and untouched until it greets a drinker’s lips.

BourbonFest will be from 6 to 10 p.m. on April 22 at 1145 Chesapeake Ave. Tickets, available on Watershed’s website, cost $30 and include three meal/drink tickets worth $10 each. You can pre-purchase a bottle of Watershed Distillery Uncut Unfiltered Bourbon for $69.99, which will be available for pick-up from April 22 to May 4.