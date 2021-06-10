Ohio deputy helps fawn across the road

Video courtesy of the Ottawa County Sheriff’s Office.

PORTAGE TOWNSHIP, Ohio (WJW) An Ottawa County sheriff’s deputy is being credited with helping a baby deer.

Deputy Mark Nye was on patrol in Portage Township on June 1st, when a large deer ran in front of him as he was headed west on State Road.

That’s when he noticed a fawn laying on the side of the road.

He turned on his lights to stop and help.

You can see the whole thing from the deputy’s body camera and dash camera.

The little deer doesn’t move as Deputy Nye walks up.

The deputy picked up the fawn to get it out of the road.

“Go follow your mama,” Nye says on the video.

As he makes it to the tree line across the road, you hear the deputy again.

“You are just the cutest thing ever.”