COLUMBUS, Ohio (WDTN) – Ohio’s Deputy Attorney General was honored nationally with the 2021 Senior Staff of the Year Award.

According to a release by OAG Dave Yost, Johnathon Blanton, DAG for Major Litigation was given the award for distinguishing himself “through exemplary leadership, expertise and achievement.”

This award is one of a few handed out by the NAAG, a nonpartisan forum for the 56 state and territory attorneys general and their staff.

Yost said Blanton has led Ohio’s ongoing battle with offending drug companies by holding them accountable, monitoring and communicating with counsel for all parties in the opioids multidistrict litigation.

Blanton has also served as a subject-matter expert and trainer for NAAG on various topics, Yost said, including tactics for maximizing the effectiveness of prescription drug monitoring programs, regulating medical professionals, and developing and litigating claims against pharmaceutical supply-chain participants.

Attorney General Yost made the following statement:

There is no one more deserving of this national recognition than Jonathan Blanton (“JB”), and I’m thrilled that the National Association of Attorneys General recognized as much. JB’s passion for holding the drug manufacturers and distributors responsible for the devastation they wreaked and his commitment to ensuring that hard-hit areas of Ohio would not be forgotten in any approved settlement were nothing short of amazing. Attorney General Dave Yost