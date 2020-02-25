Ohio Dept. of Health: One person being investigated for exposure to coronavirus

COLUMBUS (WCMH) — The Ohio Department of Health (ODH) says one person is currently under investigation for exposure to the COVID-19 coronavirus.
So far since the outbreak began earlier this year, no one in Ohio has tested positive for the virus. Six people have been investigated and all have tested negative, according to the ODH.
As of Monday, 53 people nationwide have tested positive for the virus.
“The disease is not spreading in the community in the U.S. at this time, and the CDC [Centers for Disease Control] currently considers risk to the general public to be low,” the ODH posted to its website.
No information regarding the identity of the person being tested has been released.
