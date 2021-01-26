Ohio Department of Jobs and Family Services providing food for students during pandemic

KETTERING, OHIO (WDTN) – For students in Ohio remote learning who normally receive free and reduced lunches at school, The Ohio Department of Job and Family Services (ODJFS) says additional food benefits are coming their way.

According to the ODJFS the Pandemic-Electronic Benefit Transfer plan or P-EBT pays $5.86 per a child that meets qualification per the days in school the child was learning remotely.

“Free and reduced lunch is something a lot of our families depend for both breakfast and lunch,” said ODJFS Assistant Director Kara Wente. “With the pandemic, our federal partners allowed us to insure that every family got the maximum allowance.”

Wente says that since March of 2020, nearly $80 million dollars has been distributed in added food benefits for students in need.

Remote learning benefits from months October and November are also expected to be given to students between early or mid-February.

Stacie Pabst has worked as Kettering Schools Food and Nutrition Supervisor for years, and says she’s never seen anything like this pandemics impact on families. “It’s helpful for parents who can’t afford to go to the grocery store. They only have to worry about themselves, worry about feeding themselves breakfast and lunch because we will give them the end product,” said Pabst.

Wente says the goal is to continue offering food benefits like this until the need no longer exists.