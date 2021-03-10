Ohio Department of Health revises travel guidance, will no longer issue travel advisories

Travelers leave the AirTrain at JKF International Airport Friday, Nov. 20, 2020, in New York. Rising U.S. coronavirus cases, a new round of state lockdowns and public health guidance discouraging trips are dampening enthusiasm for what is usually the biggest travel period of the year. (AP Photo/Frank Franklin II)

COLUMBUS, Ohio (WDTN) — The Ohio Department of Health (ODH) is revising its travel guidance and will no longer issue a travel advisory for those entering Ohio after traveling to states reporting positive testing rates of 15 percent or higher.

ODH still recommends that travelers practice appropriate public health measures to slow the spread of COVID-19, such as wearing masks, practicing physical distancing and washing your hands.

Officials suggest that people considering travel review the Centers for Disease Control’s guidance related to domestic travel during the COVID-19 pandemic, which includes:

Travel can increase your chance of getting or spreading COVID-19. Postponing travel and staying home is the best way to protect yourself and others from COVID-19

You and your travel companions (including children) may feel well and not have any symptoms, but you can still spread COVID-19 to family, friends and community after travel

If you have a known exposure to COVID-19, you should delay travel even if you are not feeling sick, quarantine yourself from other people, get tested and monitor your health

Don’t travel if you are sick or test positive for COVID-19, and don’t travel with someone who is sick

