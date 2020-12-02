Ohio Department of Education issues guidelines for schools in Level 4 counties

COLUMBUS, Ohio (WDTN) – The Ohio Department of Education issued guidelines for schools in purple Level 4 counties.

The department said it is up to each school district to decide whether to learn in person, remotely or a hybrid of the two. ODE said the decisions should be made with guidance from local health departments.

When deciding learning models, schools should consider the following:

Level of COVID-19 transmission in the community

The school’s ability to implement key mitigation strategies to reduce transmission of the virus that causes COVID-19

The risk of transmission in schools presented by different learning models

The state also breaks down the level of transmission risks in regards to different types of learning.

SOME RISK: Hybrid Learning Model. Some students participate in virtual learning and other students participate in in-person learning

Small, in-person classes, activities and events

Cohorting, leveraging all available safe community spaces, including outdoor spaces, alternating schedules and applying staggered schedules rigorously

No mixing of groups of students and teachers throughout school days

Students and teachers do not share objects

Students, teachers and staff always follow all steps to protect themselves and others, including proper use of face masks, social distancing, hand hygiene, and respiratory etiquette

Regularly scheduled cleaning and disinfection of frequently touched surfaces implemented consistently

MEDIUM RISK: Hybrid Learning Model. Most students participate in in-person learning, some students participate in virtual learning

​Larger in-person indoor classes, activities and events

Cohorting, alternating schedules, and staggered schedules are applied with some exceptions

Some mixing of groups of students and teachers throughout/across school days

Students and teachers minimally share objects

Students, teachers, and staff follow all steps to protect themselves and others such as proper use of face masks, social distancing, hand hygiene and respiratory etiquette

Regularly scheduled cleaning and disinfection of frequently touched surfaces largely implemented consistently

HIGHER RISK: Full sized, in-person classes, activities and events

Students minimally mix between classes and activities

Students and teachers share some objects

Students, teachers and staff follow some steps to protect themselves and others at all times such as proper use of face masks, social distancing, hand hygiene and respiratory etiquette

Irregular cleaning and disinfection of frequently touched surfaces

HIGHEST RISK: Full sized, in-person classes, activities and events

Students mix freely between classes and activities

Students and teachers freely share objects

Students, teachers, and staff do not/are not required to follow steps to protect themselves and others such as proper use of face masks, social distancing, hand hygiene and respiratory etiquette

Irregular cleaning and disinfection of frequently touched surfaces

Regarding youth sports, the department said the risk increases with the more people that interact, including their physical closeness and the duration of the interaction. Additionally, risk increases with the sharing of equipment by multiple players.

ODE said it recognizes schools have done an effective job complying with health recommendations such as mask wearing, social distancing and sanitizing.

To read the guidelines in full, click here.