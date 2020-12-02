Ohio Department of Education issues guidelines for schools in Level 4 counties

COLUMBUS, Ohio (WDTN) – The Ohio Department of Education issued guidelines for schools in purple Level 4 counties.
The department said it is up to each school district to decide whether to learn in person, remotely or a hybrid of the two. ODE said the decisions should be made with guidance from local health departments.
When deciding learning models, schools should consider the following:
- Level of COVID-19 transmission in the community
- The school’s ability to implement key mitigation strategies to reduce transmission of the virus that causes COVID-19
- The risk of transmission in schools presented by different learning models
The state also breaks down the level of transmission risks in regards to different types of learning.
SOME RISK: Hybrid Learning Model. Some students participate in virtual learning and other students participate in in-person learning
- Small, in-person classes, activities and events
- Cohorting, leveraging all available safe community spaces, including outdoor spaces, alternating schedules and applying staggered schedules rigorously
- No mixing of groups of students and teachers throughout school days
- Students and teachers do not share objects
- Students, teachers and staff always follow all steps to protect themselves and others, including proper use of face masks, social distancing, hand hygiene, and respiratory etiquette
- Regularly scheduled cleaning and disinfection of frequently touched surfaces implemented consistently
MEDIUM RISK: Hybrid Learning Model. Most students participate in in-person learning, some students participate in virtual learning
- Larger in-person indoor classes, activities and events
- Cohorting, alternating schedules, and staggered schedules are applied with some exceptions
- Some mixing of groups of students and teachers throughout/across school days
- Students and teachers minimally share objects
- Students, teachers, and staff follow all steps to protect themselves and others such as proper use of face masks, social distancing, hand hygiene and respiratory etiquette
- Regularly scheduled cleaning and disinfection of frequently touched surfaces largely implemented consistently
HIGHER RISK: Full sized, in-person classes, activities and events
- Students minimally mix between classes and activities
- Students and teachers share some objects
- Students, teachers and staff follow some steps to protect themselves and others at all times such as proper use of face masks, social distancing, hand hygiene and respiratory etiquette
- Irregular cleaning and disinfection of frequently touched surfaces
HIGHEST RISK: Full sized, in-person classes, activities and events
- Students mix freely between classes and activities
- Students and teachers freely share objects
- Students, teachers, and staff do not/are not required to follow steps to protect themselves and others such as proper use of face masks, social distancing, hand hygiene and respiratory etiquette
- Irregular cleaning and disinfection of frequently touched surfaces
Regarding youth sports, the department said the risk increases with the more people that interact, including their physical closeness and the duration of the interaction. Additionally, risk increases with the sharing of equipment by multiple players.
ODE said it recognizes schools have done an effective job complying with health recommendations such as mask wearing, social distancing and sanitizing.
To read the guidelines in full, click here.
Follow Us on Facebook, Twitter and Instagram for all the latest news, weather and sports.
- Health care workers go on strike, demand protection against virus
- A first look at Ohio’s initial COVID-19 vaccine distribution plan
- Rockefeller Center Christmas Tree turns on, with virus restrictions
- Trump threatens to veto defense bill unless it ends protections for social media companies
- Hospitals dealing with nationwide shortage of nurses