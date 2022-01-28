COLUMBUS, Ohio (WDTN) – The Ohio Department of Development will hold a briefing Friday regarding the two Intel factories coming to Ohio.

Ohio Governor Mike DeWine and Lt. Governor John Husted announced on Friday, January 21 that Intel chose a location in Licking County to build two state-of-the-art factories by 2025, both designed to process materials on an atomic level. The project is expected to bring over 20,000 jobs to Ohio in a variety of positions and fields.

The Ohio Department of Development said in a release that it will “discuss state incentives involved in Intel’s commitment to bring two chip manufacturing facilities to Ohio.”

