COLUMBUS, Ohio (AP) — Frustrated Ohio Democrats have taken the unusual step of calling their own political mapmaking hearing of sorts, inviting public testimonials and streaming the proceeding on Facebook.

State Sen. Vernon Sykes and Ohio House Democratic Leader Allison Russo are both members of the bipartisan Ohio Redistricting Commission.

The Republican-controlled commission has yet to reconvene despite facing a May 6 court deadline for passing constitutional maps.

The GOP’s casual approach follows a three-judge federal panel saying last week that they’ll impose a Republican-passed legislative map if no new map emerges before May 28 and order it used in an Aug. 2 primary.