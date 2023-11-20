Video above: Rare ‘ghost of the forest’ deer spotted in Tennessee

DAYTON, Ohio (WDTN) — Gun hunting for Ohio’s most popular game animal is set to begin in just one week.

According to the Ohio Department of Natural Resources (ODNR), hunting has been underway since September, but deer gun hunting season will be held from Nov. 27 to Dec. 3 and for the weekend of Dec. 16 and 17.

You can view the full list of Ohio 2023-2024 hunting dates below:

Deer archery: Sept. 30, 2023, through Feb. 4, 2024

Youth deer gun: Nov. 18-19, 2023

Deer gun: Nov. 27 through Dec. 3, 2023; Dec. 16-17, 2023

Deer muzzleloader: Jan. 6-9, 2024

What’s new this year?

Bag limits have changed in seven counties with limits increasing to three deer in Belmont, Gallia, Geauga, Harrison, Jefferson and Monroe counties and decreasing to two in Butler County.

As in the past, only one antlered deer may be harvested regardless of where or how it is taken.

Chronic Wasting Disease surveillance

For hunters outside of the Miami Valley, the Chronic Wasting Disease surveillance area in Hardin, Marion and Wyandot counties is again allowing additional hunting opportunities to slow the spread of the disease. Until Feb. 4, 2024, hunters can participate in an additional deer archery season.

For more information about hunting in Ohio, click here.