Ohio daycares sue ODH Director Lance Himes & Dr. Amy Acton over pandemic regulations

Ohio
Posted: / Updated:

COLUMBUS, Ohio (WCMH)– Another lawsuit against the Ohio Department of Health Director regarding COVID-19 business restrictions has been filed. A group of 40 daycares is suing interim ODH director Lance Himes and former director Dr. Amy Acton.

The lawsuit was filed by the 1851 Center for Constitutional Law Tuesday on behalf of the daycares, including six in Central Ohio. They claim the ODH director’s May 29 order on the number of children daycares may supervise is “arbitrary” and “unlawful.”

Central Ohio daycares involved in the lawsuit:

  • BRIGHT STAR ACADEMY LLC (Dublin)
  • CHAMBERS HOLDINGS, INC. (Westerville)
  • N&E LEARNING, LLC (Pickerington)
  • VDKC INC. (Lewis Center)
  • HISPATH LLC (Columbus)
  • STRUCK SCHOOL OF LEARNING, LLC (Powell)

Read their full complaint below.

Community-Montessori-Amended-ComplaintDownload

The case is pending in Warren County. 

