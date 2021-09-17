Ohio dairy distributor issues voluntary recall of whole chocolate milk

FREDERICKSBURG, Ohio (WJW) — Green Field Farms Dairy of Fredericksburg says they are issuing a voluntary recall of its whole chocolate milk product because it was not effectively pasteurized.

Over one thousand units of the affected product were distributed in Ohio, Indiana, Kentucky, Maryland, New Jersey, New York, Pennsylvania, Virginia, Delaware and Washington DC from Sept. 7 through Sept. 16.

This quality issue is only for the company’s whole chocolate milk with an expiration date of Sept. 29, 2021.

They say they discovered the issue during a routine product testing by the Ohio Department of Agriculture.

As of now there haven’t been any reports of illness involving the recalled products, anyone having signs or symptoms of foodborne illness after drinking Green Field Farms Whole Chocolate Milk with an expiration date of Sept. 29 should contact a physician immediately.

If you did buy this product, please return it where you bought it to get your refund.

Anyone with questions can call 330-263-0248.