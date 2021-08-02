Ohio COVID-19 vaccinations increasing in response to spreading Delta variant

COLUMBUS, Ohio (WCMH) — As the Delta variant of COVID-19 drives case counts higher across the United States, some people who were once hesitant to get a vaccine are having a change of heart.

NBC4 Investigates analyzed Ohio Department of Health case and vaccination data (backdated to day of first symptoms and day of shot). We found the 7-day average of cases reached its low point and started increasing nine days before new vaccinations did the same. Both continue to rise, hitting recent high points last Friday.

As of Sunday’s data, Ohio’s seven-day rolling average of first doses administered was well over 7,000, peaking at 7,932 on Friday. That’s the highest since mid-June and nearly twice as many as three Fridays before. The average bottomed out at 4,139 on July 8 before going on their current run.

Not every county has seen a discernable increase in vaccinations over the past month, but those that have range widely in population. Delaware County, which has long been Ohio’s most vaccinated at more than 63%, went from around 100 vaccinations a day to eclipsing 150 on three days last week.

Even Holmes County, the least vaccinated at under 16%, went from frequently seeing days of single-digit vaccinations to having three days last week at 17 or 18 new shots. And in Franklin County, the 7-day average of vaccinations topped out at 1,103 last Thursday after being as low as 611 on July 6.