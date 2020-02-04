Ohio couple receives 55,000 pieces of mail

(CNN) – A computer glitch is to blame for inundating an Ohio man with thousands of copies of the exact same letter.

At least, that’s what a college loan company says. Twinsburg resident Dan Cain got some 55,000 separate letters last week.

Cain knew there was a problem right away when the clerk at the postal counter told him, “you’ve got too much mail to walk through the front door.”

So he drove around back and then he saw postal workers wheel out two massive carts full of trays of mail.

“At first we were shocked. We were like, are you kidding me? Who makes that kind of mistake?” Cain said.

It turns out the College Avenue Student Loans company made that mistake.

He counted 79 trays of letters with about 700 letters in each tray. That’s 55,000 letters, give or take — all of them exactly the same.

The company told him it was a glitch in their system and apologized.

Now he has to figure out a way to get rid of them.

“I may just start a fire a bonfire and burn it all,” he said. To make matters worse, the statements, all 55,000 of them, were incorrect.

The company had calculated the wrong interest payment.

They apologized for that as well, and yes, they’re sending a new statement, hopefully just one.

“I just hope it doesn’t happen again. You know? I might have to return to sender, so…”

Some news organizations have reported the student loan company disputes the claim that there was an error in the interest rate calculation.