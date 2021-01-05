Ohio county post-election audits available online for first time

COLUMBUS, Ohio (WDTN) – Ohio Secretary of State Frank LaRose has provided the results of county post-election audits online for the first time.
The post-election audit is a review of the results of one or more contests in an election.
“Early last year we set a clear mission — that Ohio voters would be confident their voice was heard in an honest election,” said LaRose. “The incredible accuracy of the results as reflected in the post-election audits should make every Ohioan proud not only of their bipartisan election officials, but of the system we have in place. Ohio ran a fair and accurate election.”
In counties that utilized a percentage-based audit, the results show a 99.98% accuracy rate in the presidential election, according to a spokesperson for LaRose.
A link to the post-election audit spreadsheet can be found here.
