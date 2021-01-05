Ohio county post-election audits available online for first time

FILE – This May 26, 2020, file photo shows an Official Democratic General Primary mail-in ballot and secrecy envelope, for the Pennsylvania primary in Pittsburgh. Amid the global pandemic, more people than ever are expected to bypass their polling place and cast absentee ballots for the first time. Voters marking ballots from home could lead to an increase in the kinds of mistakes that typically would be caught by a scanner or election worker at the polls. (AP Photo/Gene J. Puskar, File)

COLUMBUS, Ohio (WDTN) – Ohio Secretary of State Frank LaRose has provided the results of county post-election audits online for the first time.

The post-election audit is a review of the results of one or more contests in an election.

“Early last year we set a clear mission — that Ohio voters would be confident their voice was heard in an honest election,” said LaRose. “The incredible accuracy of the results as reflected in the post-election audits should make every Ohioan proud not only of their bipartisan election officials, but of the system we have in place. Ohio ran a fair and accurate election.”

In counties that utilized a percentage-based audit, the results show a 99.98% accuracy rate in the presidential election, according to a spokesperson for LaRose.

A link to the post-election audit spreadsheet can be found here.