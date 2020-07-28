Ohio county fairs limited to junior fair events only

COLUMBUS, Ohio (WCMH)– Governor Mike DeWine announced Tuesday that all county fair activities except junior fair events are cancelled.

No rides, grandstand events, or games will be allowed at fairs that start on or later than July 31, DeWine stated.

DeWine said there have been several COVID-19 outbreaks linked to crowds and lack of mask wearing at county fairs in the state.

“I’ve made the difficult decision to limit all fairs to junior fair events only (livestock competitions and other 4-H and FFA competitions for kids and teens) starting on or after Friday, July 31,” said DeWine.