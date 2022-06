COLUMBUS, Ohio (WCMH) — For the third week in a row, the number of unemployment claims in Ohio has increased.

The Ohio Department of Job and Family Services released Thursday that there were 11,295 initial unemployment claims for the week ending June 11. That’s an increase of 1,811 from the previous week.

Continued claims in the state also increased by 2,624 to 31,677.

The total number of claims in Ohio for the week was 42,972, at an unemployment rate of 4%.