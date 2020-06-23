Ohio continues to expand COVID-19 testing capability

COLUMBUS, Ohio (WDTN) – Governor DeWine says as coronavirus cases continue to rise in Ohio, people need to continue taking precautions to stop the spread of the virus.

The governor says cases, hospitalizations, and ICU admissions are up in the state. Officials are now taking extra steps to try to increase awareness about taking precautions to limit the spread of the virus.

At the start of Tuesday’s news conference, Governor DeWine, First Lady Fran DeWine, and Lt. Governor Jon Husted each were tested for COVID-19.

Several pop-up testing sites were announced across the state, and testing expansion efforts are expected to be announced in the coming days.

Here are the latest pop-up testing sites in Ohio. We encourage you to go out and get tested. Anyone can get a test.

DeWine says the state continues to increase testing but added that while that may be a factor in the rising number of cases, it may not be the only factor, and officials continue to watch the numbers.

He says in Ohio, there’s a rising number of people in their 20s and 30s testing positive for coronavirus.

A new ad campaign aims to help raise awareness and avoid any additional shutdowns.

“We must keep taking appropriate precautions to keep this virus at bay. We’re all seeing numbers. We’re in pretty good shape in Ohio but we are seeing some uptick in a couple parts of the state, and we’re going to continue to monitor those. But how well we do depends on how well all of us do each and every day,” he said.

The governor also announced the state will release a plan about visitation to nursing homes by the end of the week. The state is still deciding whether they will leave the 10-person gathering limit in place.