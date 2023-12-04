DAYTON, Ohio (WDTN) — The indictment of the former Public Utilities Commission Chair in an alleged $60 million bribery scheme has drawn a response from a consumers watchdog group.

Charging documents accuse former Public Utilities Commission of Ohio chairman Samuel Randazzo of using his consulting business to carry out an embezzlement scheme. U.S. Attorney Kenneth Parker said Randazzo also received $4.3 million from an energy company to provide favorable actions on its behalf in PUCO proceedings. He funneled at least $1 million intended for an association of Ohio industrial energy users to himself.

According to NBC4i.com in Columbus, Randazzo, 74, surrendered himself to the U.S. District Court in Cincinnati Monday morning. He faces 11 counts in the case, including:

One count of conspiring to commit travel act bribery and honest services wire fraud

Two counts of travel act bribery

Two counts of honest services wire fraud

One count of wire fraud

Five counts of making illegal monetary transactions

“The indictment of former Public Utilities Commission Chair Sam Randazzo is an important step to bring justice to Ohio utility consumers,” said Maureen Willis, Ohio Consumers’ Council. “It underscores the need for near-term reform of the PUCO selection process that led to his appointment as Chair of the PUCO. OCC’s calls for reform so far have gone unanswered.

“Ohioans deserve better from the public officials in this state.”

According to AP News, this same scheme has already led to a 20-year prison sentence for a former state House speaker.

Randazzo is scheduled to appear in court in the U.S. District Court in Cincinatti on Dec. 4.