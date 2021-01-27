Rep. Mike Turner celebrates passing of Fostering Stable Housing Opportunities Act

DAYTON, OHIO (WDTN) – Rep. Mike Turner celebrated the Fostering Stable Housing Opportunities Act (FSHO) becoming a law during a press conference Wednesday.

Turner introduced the idea in 2015. The goal of FSHO was to help minors aging out of foster care and at high risk for homelessness to transition into successful opportunities to help them with their future as adults.

In Montgomery County alone, nearly 70 children are emancipated each year, 350 every 5 years, and 1400 in the state of Ohio. Nationally, 40% of emancipated youth end up homeless and on the streets.

“It will change the lives and trajectory of children in foster care. There are requirements they must participate in training work school, in order to maintain the adult vouchers. The key here is the voices in Dayton changed the voices in Washington D.C. This bill was passed as part of the CARES Act,” said Turner.

Cloe Cooper is one of many former fosters who helped Turner jumpstart this law. Cooper is thrilled to see everything finally come into place.

“It’s an incredible thing to be able to know my brothers and sisters of the foster care system finally have a chance to live the life they deserve,” said Cooper.

The distribution of the vouchers is currently being worked on. Foster children within the system can get their vouchers through respective job and family service departments.

“Keep moving forward. Advocate for yourself. You have a voice. Use it,” said Cooper.