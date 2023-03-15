DAYTON, Ohio (WDTN) — An Ohio instructor is offering a class called Breathwork and Bunnies, complete with her own therapeutic rabbit team.

Breathwork is a medically recognized wellness exercise that has been successful in promoting calmness, reducing inflammation, aiding digestion and regulating blood pressure and heart rate.

However, people are often nervous or self-conscious about taking a yoga or breathwork class.

This special class alleviates that fear by featuring a pair of rabbit sisters named Tulip and Poppy, who are both from a rescue. They move among the yoga participants, and they have become people’s favorite part of the experience.

