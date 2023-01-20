ELYRIA, Ohio (WJW) – Ashton Taylor is just like any other 2-year-old boy. He loves playing with his toy cars, his black Labrador Bobo and spending time with his family.

But his childhood is slowly being stolen away by an aggressive form of brain cancer.

“There’s no cure. Nothing that they know that really treats it,” his father, Joseph Taylor, said.

His parents are heartbroken to see their baby boy go through so much at such a young age.

“He was in ICU for over a month,” his mother, Tara Taylor, said. “He had his brain surgery; he went through six months of treatment. We did chemo, he had MRIs every couple of months and each time the tumor just kept on growing.”

With no progress, the Taylor’s have decided to stop seeking treatment.

“We’ve had to come and realize that we can’t save him,” Tara said. “We can’t do anything and it’s the most helpless feeling. It’s absolutely horrible that you know that you’re going to be losing your child and you can’t stop it.”

They realized they must carry on, not only for Ashton’s morale, but for their other three kids: 14-year-old, Keilee, 10-year-old Austin and 7-year-old Kendall.

So, Tara created a Facebook page called “Ashton’s Army” to share updates and generate support.

“The support is amazing,” she said. “We read every single comment, every message, we see it all. We just appreciate everything. All the love and support that everybody’s given us is what pushes us through and keeps us going.”

Ashton loves Jeeps, so the local Jeep community put on a parade for him and mailed him more than 400 rubber ducks.

“They’re doing another Jeep parade and there’s going to be some motorcycles in it on January 28, for his birthday,” Tara said.

Keilee also won second place in the county fair demolition derby contest, all for her baby brother.

Although he can’t move or speak very well anymore, his mom said he’s always positive.

“He still smiles through it all and sits here and giggles and laughs,” she said. “Has his good moments that he still shows us that he’s OK.”

The Taylors ultimately want to use Ashton’s story to raise awareness for childhood brain cancer and push for better treatment as well as research for children.

In the end, they also hope Ashton can inspire others to cherish the time they have with their loved ones.

“Try to live the best life you can and don’t take anything for granted,” Joseph said.

A GoFundMe campaign is also established to help the family through Ashton’s cancer diagnosis.