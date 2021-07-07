Ohio communities to receive $9M to improve drinking water quality, sewer infrastructure

COLUMBUS, Ohio (WDTN) — Ohio Governor Mike DeWine and Ohio EPA Director Laurie A. Stevenson announced Wednesday that two dozen Ohio communities will receive a total of $9 million in H2Ohio funding for projects to improve the quality of drinking water and to repair or replace aging water, wastewater, and sewage infrastructure.

“These projects will improve the quality of life for thousands of Ohioans by giving them reliable access to clean water and by addressing failing wastewater and home sewage treatment systems which are also a threat to public health and the environment,” said Governor DeWine. “All of our communities deserve to have strong water infrastructure, and I am committed to helping our local partners with these costly improvement projects.”

Thirteen H2Ohio drinking water and wastewater infrastructure projects will receive a total of $7.4 million to improve water service for thousands of residents across the state.

Projects include the construction of a new water treatment plant, the replacement of aging water lines, and the installation of new water lines and water mains. New wastewater infrastructure projects will solve sewer system backups, extend sanitary sewers, and replace failing household sewage treatment systems with new sewers, according to a release. The projects were selected based on the community’s economic needs and project readiness.

Palestine-Hollansburg Joint Sewer District in Darke County will receive $1 million in H2Ohio funding to support the construction of a new regional sanitary sewer collection system and wastewater treatment plant that will replace failing home sewage treatment systems serving over 200 homes and businesses.

A total of $1.6 million in H2Ohio funding will go to counties to help low- to moderate-income households repair and replace failing home sewage treatment systems. Each county will receive $150,000 for the projects.

“Governor DeWine’s H2Ohio initiative enables Ohio EPA to extend available funding to help communities across the state address their water and wastewater needs and replace failing home sewage treatment systems,” said Director Stevenson. “We are using H2Ohio funding to make a difference in these communities and in the lives of Ohioans.”