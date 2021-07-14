Ohio communities to mark 100th birthday of late John Glenn

FILE – In this Jan. 25, 2012, file photo, former astronaut and Sen. John Glenn poses for a photo during an interview at his office in Columbus, Ohio. Glenn died on Dec. 8, 2016 at age 95. He will be interred Wednesday, April 5, 2017, in a small private ceremony at Arlington National Cemetery in […]

COLUMBUS, Ohio (AP) — John Glenn’s birthplace and childhood hometown in Ohio are celebrating what would have been the history-making astronaut and U.S. senator’s 100th birthday with a three-day festival.

Glenn became a national hero after becoming the first American to orbit Earth in 1962. He died in 2016. The John Glenn Centennial Celebration runs Friday through Sunday.

It’s a collaboration between Glenn’s birthplace of Cambridge and nearby New Concord, where he grew up and met his late wife, Annie.

Festivities include a parade, “Friendship 7-Miler” race named for Glenn’s famous aircraft, biplane and rocket car rides, space movies, children’s science activities and music.

