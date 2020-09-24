DeWine: Ohio colleges to test 3 percent of student population for COVID-19 weekly

COLUMBUS, Ohio (WDTN) — Gov. Mike DeWine announced an expansion to existing Ohio Department of Health rules for colleges and universities in the state, now recommending residential campuses to test a sample group of at least 3% of students for COVID-19 weekly.
“Screening students who do not have symptoms really gives college presidents and their team a real look at what is happening on their campuses,” DeWine said. “Campuses don’t exist in a bubble.”
DeWine said that because most of Ohio’s colleges are located near cities or villages, students tend to move travel between both. Testing students regularly will allow colleges to keep up with what is happening on campus.
