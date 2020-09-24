DeWine: Ohio colleges to test 3 percent of student population for COVID-19 weekly

Ohio

by:

Posted: / Updated:

COLUMBUS, Ohio (WDTN) — Gov. Mike DeWine announced an expansion to existing Ohio Department of Health rules for colleges and universities in the state, now recommending residential campuses to test a sample group of at least 3% of students for COVID-19 weekly.

“Screening students who do not have symptoms really gives college presidents and their team a real look at what is happening on their campuses,” DeWine said. “Campuses don’t exist in a bubble.”

DeWine said that because most of Ohio’s colleges are located near cities or villages, students tend to move travel between both. Testing students regularly will allow colleges to keep up with what is happening on campus.

Grab the FREE WDTN News App from the Apple Store or Google play. Stay up to date with all the local news, weather and sports as well as live newscasts and events as they happen.

news-app-download-apple news-app-download-google-play

Follow Us on Facebook, Twitter and Instagram for all the latest news, weather and sports.

Copyright 2020 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Latest Video on WDTN.com

Don't Miss

Interactive Radar

More As Seen on 2 NEWS