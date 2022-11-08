Close Thanks for signing up! Watch for us in your inbox.

COLUMBUS, Ohio (WCMH) – While the country awaits the announcement of the next Powerball drawing, which was delayed due to technical issues, a Marysville resident took their talents to the Ohio Classic Lotto.

The Village Pantry in Marysville sold a winning Classic Lotto jackpot ticket worth $39.3 million. Saturday’s winning numbers were 6, 17, 25, 32, 34, 42

According to a press release, no one has yet to claim the prize, though winners have 180 days from the draw date to come forward. The person’s ticket was chosen randomly by the Ohio Lottery’s auto lotto feature.

Saturday’s drawing also featured 11 second-tier winners, worth $1,500, as well as 6,425 other prize winners of smaller denominations.

Village Pantry, located in the 1300 block of West 5th Street, will receive a $1,000 sales bonus. The previous Classic Lotto jackpot winning ticket came from a Food Mart in Euclid, Nov. 23, 2020.