(WJW)- Cleveland has been named one of the “10 Best Foodie Cities in the U.S.”

Travel+Leisure.com says their team looked from coast to coast and found “the best places to travel for foodies.”

Cleveland fell at No. 7 on the list.

The author writes, “This Midwestern city has a severely underrated albeit eclectic food scene fueled by nearby farms, local producers, and trailblazing chefs. Moreover, it’s safe to say Cleveland’s culinary scene pays homage to the 100-plus diverse ethnicities that make up the city.”

The travel expert then gives several local restaurants and businesses a shout-out. Including, the West Side Market, Pearl’s Kitchen, Cleveland Cold Brew, and more. To read the full write-up, click here.

Topping the list of Best Foodie Cities in the U.S. was New York, New Orleans and Chicago.