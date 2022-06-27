SALEM, Ohio (WKBN) – Permits will soon be required to sell tobacco products in Salem.

According to Salem News, all stores that sell tobacco products must get a $100 annual permit from the city health district.

This new rule is part of the Tobacco 21 program in the city and goes into effect on July 15.

A public hearing on the Tobacco 21 program was held before a recent city health district board meeting for public feedback, but no one attended.

The program also enforces a rule against selling tobacco products to anyone under the age of 21.

There can also be scheduled and unscheduled inspections of stores.

Any violations of the new Tobacco 21 rules can result in written warnings, fines, and eventual permit revocation for repeated violations.